Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

As the US ramps up accusations, China stops appealing to ‘the feelings’ of its people and gets to work on alliances

  • US attacks on Beijing are reaching a crescendo, so China is moving from its standard emotional appeals and towards reason-based appeals to a global audience
Published: 3:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:40am, 30 Apr, 2019

Opinion

SCMP Columnist

My Take by Alex Lo

US’ China bashing is borderline racist

  • With the CIA claiming that Huawei has received funding from Chinese intelligence agencies, shouldn’t Beijing be just as concerned about some of America’s biggest tech firms fighting over a US$10 billion Pentagon project
Published: 6:58pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 26 Apr, 2019

