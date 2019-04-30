Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Jenny Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Jenny Chan

While China’s tech sector discusses 996 work culture, spare a thought for the masses of ‘dispatch workers’

  • Even as the Chinese government has moved to enact laws to regulate the employment of subcontracted workers, companies are looking for loopholes that allow them to get the most out of workers at the cheapest price
Jenny Chan

Jenny Chan  

Published: 9:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Content reviewers at work at the offices Inke, one of the top live-streaming apps in China, in Changsha, Hunan province. Photo: Lea Li
Mimi Zou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Mimi Zou

China’s ‘996’ work culture should not turn into Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times

  • While it is true, as Alibaba founder Jack Ma has argued, that extended working hours are not a problem for those passionate about their jobs, a top-down inflexible approach to how long employees work is not the way for Industry 4.0 to go
Mimi Zou

Mimi Zou  

Published: 12:30pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Content reviewers at work at the offices Inke, one of the top live-streaming apps in China, in Changsha, Hunan province. Photo: Lea Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.