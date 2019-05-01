Russia has much to offer the Korean peace process, from denuclearisation expertise to experience as a mediator
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands prior to their talks in Vladivostok on April 25. Photo: EPA-EFE
Opinion
Opinion
John Barry Kotch
Russia has much to offer the Korean peace process, from denuclearisation expertise to experience as a mediator
- Russia has been sidelined in the Korean peace process so long that it’s easy to forget its historical role on the peninsula. The Kim-Putin meeting was a reminder of the major role Moscow could again play
TOP PICKS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands prior to their talks in Vladivostok on April 25. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
China now has Kim Jong-un’s back as he deals with Washington. Photo: KCNA/AP
Opinion
Opinion
Denny Roy
North Korea’s latest moves show how Kim Jong-un has turned the tables on the US
- Pyongyang has its nuclear missile capability despite Washington’s efforts, and with help from Beijing and Moscow and a US election next year, Kim is now asserting leverage over America
TOP PICKS
China now has Kim Jong-un’s back as he deals with Washington. Photo: KCNA/AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.