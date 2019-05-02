Channels

Globally, the majority of child sexual abuse material is now exchanged via non-commercial channels such as public peer-to-peer platforms, or on the dark web. Photo: EPA-EFE
Silvia Mera
Silvia Mera

How the internet fuels sexual exploitation and forced labour in Asia

  • Understanding the myriad ways criminals use technology to facilitate trafficking and abuse will help counter them. With Asia becoming ever more connected, the authorities must move faster to unmask criminal online platforms
Silvia Mera

Published: 1:30pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 1:30pm, 2 May, 2019

In the past five years, the number of reported sexual abuse cases involving a child victim ranged from 456 to 506 each year, according to police figures. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong asks how it can protect daughters from their abusive fathers after another horrific rape case

  • A father who drunkenly raped his 15-year-old daughter was jailed this week in the latest case of child sex abuse by a parent – a phenomenon experts say has been growing among cross-border families
  • Twelve cases have been dealt with by the High Court since January last year involving a father who had raped his daughter
Chris Lau

Published: 8:00am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:14am, 4 Apr, 2019

