Young people have to know that skills, not just education, are essential for the jobs of the future. Photo: Dickson Lee
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Hong Kong's bubble has protected it from the disruptions of the digital revolution, but this won't last forever

  Due to unique features of its economy and politics, Hong Kong has missed the tech upheaval rearranging the outside world. This won't last, and our young people need to learn new life and business skills to thrive
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Published: 11:30am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 2 May, 2019

Young people have to know that skills, not just education, are essential for the jobs of the future. Photo: Dickson Lee
Supporters of Hong Kong independence take part in a protest on National Day, marching from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 1, 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Hong Kong's 'one country, two systems' framework is more likely to stay if the mainland benefits from it too

  While the government will not tolerate advocacy of Hong Kong independence, the city still enjoys freedom of speech and the independence of the judiciary. The current system may continue after 2047, if it remains of service to both Hong Kong and the mainland
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan  

Published: 1:29pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Supporters of Hong Kong independence take part in a protest on National Day, marching from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 1, 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
