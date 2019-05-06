Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Edward Tse
Edward Tse

China and the US may be competing over AI, but they don’t need to engage in a race to the death

  • China’s governance model, the massive number of internet users and a generation of entrepreneurs are driving progress in AI. While China’s boom has provoked concern in the US, there are many areas where the two countries can collaborate
Edward Tse

Edward Tse  

Published: 1:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 6 May, 2019

Chinese students use BrainCo headbands in class. Picture: Handout
BrainCo CEO says his ‘mind-reading’ tech is here to improve concentration, not surveillance

  • BrainCo has developed a technology that detects and translates human brain signals via the use of advanced sensors and AI algorithms
  • Social media storm erupted after pictures emerged showing kids wearing Focus headbands in school classroom
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 6:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 5:42pm, 2 May, 2019

Chinese students use BrainCo headbands in class. Picture: Handout
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.