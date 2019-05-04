Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the leaders Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 27, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Ken Chu
Opinion

Opinion

Ken Chu

Time for Hong Kong to gear up to make the most of belt and road opportunities

  • There are plenty of roles Hong Kong can play in the belt and road plan if the city can get its act together
Ken Chu

Ken Chu  

Published: 6:42pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 7:22pm, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the leaders Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 27, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Six key takeaways from Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Forum speech to world leaders

  • No mention of US-China trade war, but elements of contention addressed
  • No devaluation for the yuan but pledge to keep Chinese currency stable
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:43am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.