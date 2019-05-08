Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Patients crowd the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, in January this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Eugene Kin-Keung Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Eugene Kin-Keung Chan

Foreign-trained doctors can only be a temporary cure for Hong Kong’s chronic staff shortage

  • The problem is a mismatch in numbers between Hongkongers seeking to use the public health service and the doctors and nurses in the sector. Opening the door to overseas doctors is necessary, but not sufficient to ease the overcrowding
Eugene Kin-Keung Chan

Eugene Kin-Keung Chan  

Published: 7:00am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Patients crowd the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, in January this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
The accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, during the winter flu surge in January 2019. Public health care in Hong Kong is suffering a serious manpower shortage and the government should intervene. Photo: Sam Tsang
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

Why the government should sideline the Medical Council and let in foreign-trained doctors

  • The Medical Council clearly cannot be trusted to do the right thing and allow in more much-needed foreign-trained doctors. In a rare show of unity, lawmakers from across the spectrum have urged the government to intervene – and it must
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Published: 9:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:09am, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, during the winter flu surge in January 2019. Public health care in Hong Kong is suffering a serious manpower shortage and the government should intervene. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.