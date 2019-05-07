Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump (left) and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Robert Boxwell
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Boxwell

To protect US trade, Trump needs to stand firm on intellectual property protection demands with China

  • If the US loses its technological edge, the trade war is irrevocably lost. Not just Trump but many Americans believe it would be better to have no deal at all than one that fails to satisfy the US on the intellectual property issue
Robert Boxwell

Robert Boxwell  

Published: 11:15pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 11:15pm, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (left) and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a press conference at the end of a European Union-China summit at the European Council in Brussels on April 9. China is unlikely to cut a trade deal with the US that will not be extended its other trading partners. Photo: EPA-EFE
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Hold the champagne, Mr Trump. China isn’t about to give the US a preferential trade deal

  • Trump’s tariff war is harder to win than he claimed. Studies have found that the US economy is paying the costs of his tariffs. Meanwhile, China’s overtures to other trade partners suggest it won’t cut a preferential deal with the US
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 9:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a press conference at the end of a European Union-China summit at the European Council in Brussels on April 9. China is unlikely to cut a trade deal with the US that will not be extended its other trading partners. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.