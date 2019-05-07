Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left, British prime minister David Lloyd George, Italian premier Vittorio Orlando, French premier Georges Clemenceau and US president Woodrow Wilson meet in May 1919 to discuss the newly formed League of Nations, to help resolve problems. Photo: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

100 years of Western hypocrisy: how the ghosts of 1919 still haunt China as it forges its own development path

  • The failure of the Paris Peace Conference not only led to another world war, it also taught China to be wary of the US-led global order. It triggered the May Fourth Movement and a brand of nationalism that is still potent today
Winston Mok

Winston Mok  

Published: 2:00pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left, British prime minister David Lloyd George, Italian premier Vittorio Orlando, French premier Georges Clemenceau and US president Woodrow Wilson meet in May 1919 to discuss the newly formed League of Nations, to help resolve problems. Photo: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei

China’s May 4 and June 4 Tiananmen protests: Communist Party only sees patriotism where it suits

  • China on Saturday marks 100 years since the May Fourth Movement. Love for the nation was also at the core of 1989’s student protests, but officials have been trying their best to obscure that legacy
Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei  

Published: 9:15am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 10:36am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.