Opponents to the proposed extradition bill rally outside the Legislative Council building, where the amendments were to be discussed, on May 4. Photo: Edmond So
Grenville Cross
Opinion

Opinion

Grenville Cross

Opponents to Hong Kong’s extradition bill are blind to progress in China’s legal system

  • The legal amendments will enable an arrangement for fugitive transfer with the mainland not unlike those it already has in place with other countries
  • Critics fail to see the improvements over the years to China’s judicial processes
Grenville Cross

Grenville Cross  

Published: 9:00am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 9 May, 2019

A mass protest against the Hong Kong government’s controversial extradition proposal, on April 28, proved once again that no one should underestimate Hongkongers when it comes to defending their values. Photo: AFP
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Hong Kong’s democracy movement is roaring back, thanks to Carrie Lam’s inexplicable extradition bill

  • Five years after the failure of the Occupy movement, protesters are out in force again. The latest protest against the government’s proposed extradition arrangement with the mainland is the biggest since Lam became chief executive
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Published: 7:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 2 May, 2019

