Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chiu-Ti Jansen
Chiu-Ti Jansen

To assuage fear of Chinese scholars, US universities need to set clear rules against espionage and conflict of interest

  • In the current climate of paranoia, it isn’t enough for US higher education institutions to verbally support academic freedom. They should take charge and spell out what constitutes conflict of interest
Published: 1:00am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 1:29am, 8 May, 2019

A poster showing missing relatives is displayed during a gathering in Washington to raise awareness of loved ones who have disappeared in western China. An estimated 1 million Uygurs and others have been placed in internment camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Billy Huang
Billy Huang

Steve Bannon is right about overseas Chinese – they’ve been careful around Beijing and too silent on Xinjiang

  • Influential Chinese-Americans have condemned racial profiling in the US, but are coy about sensitive issues in China. It is understandable, given the businesses at stake. But they should consider Albert Einstein’s courageous example
Published: 3:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:55pm, 26 Apr, 2019

