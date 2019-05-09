Stanford admissions scandal is a cautionary tale for crazy rich Chinese on the perils of playing up ‘hard work’
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Audrey Jiajia Li
Stanford admissions scandal is a cautionary tale for crazy rich Chinese on the perils of playing up 'hard work'
- The backlash against Zhao Yusi, whose narrative of reaping the rewards of her own efforts earned scorn after it was revealed that her family had paid a large sum to Stanford University, is a reminder to the wealthy to be honest about their advantages
Tom Plate
Why the mum of Stanford admissions scandal student Yusi Zhao is mother of the year in my books
- The mother of Yusi Zhao was willing to pay any price – US$6.5 million in this case – to see her daughter get an education of value. Let’s be real: it’s a mother’s nature to go to great lengths for her children, and universities need extra funding to thrive
