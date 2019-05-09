Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Audrey Jiajia Li
Audrey Jiajia Li

Stanford admissions scandal is a cautionary tale for crazy rich Chinese on the perils of playing up 'hard work'

  The backlash against Zhao Yusi, whose narrative of reaping the rewards of her own efforts earned scorn after it was revealed that her family had paid a large sum to Stanford University, is a reminder to the wealthy to be honest about their advantages
Audrey Jiajia Li

Audrey Jiajia Li  

Published: 3:00am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 3:18am, 9 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
Tom Plate

Why the mum of Stanford admissions scandal student Yusi Zhao is mother of the year in my books

  The mother of Yusi Zhao was willing to pay any price – US$6.5 million in this case – to see her daughter get an education of value. Let's be real: it's a mother's nature to go to great lengths for her children, and universities need extra funding to thrive
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Published: 3:00am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 3:58am, 7 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
