Hong Kong combines Confucian virtues with laissez-faire libertarianism – this mix of East and West has paved the way for the city's success over the past two centuries. In many ways, the Hong Kong Chinese identity encapsulates such dualism. Photo: Bloomberg
Brian YS Wong
Brian YS Wong

Hong Kong’s identity crisis is one of its own making

  • Embracing either Hong Kong localism or Chinese nationalism is not the way forward for a city that has long benefited from its unique mix of East and West. Hongkongers must move away from both extremes
Brian YS Wong

Brian YS Wong  

Published: 12:45pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 12:45pm, 8 May, 2019

Hong Kong combines Confucian virtues with laissez-faire libertarianism – this mix of East and West has paved the way for the city’s success over the past two centuries. In many ways, the Hong Kong Chinese identity encapsulates such dualism. Photo: Bloomberg
The Occupy leaders have been jailed, but questions about democracy for Hong Kong won’t fade away

  • Beyond the debate on whether the sentences for eight leaders of the pro-democracy protests of 2014 were just, Hong Kong will still have to grapple with questions about the limits of free expression, the role of civil disobedience, and the prospects for democracy here
Cliff Buddle

Cliff Buddle  

Published: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

