Hong Kong’s identity crisis is one of its own making

Hong Kong combines Confucian virtues with laissez-faire libertarianism – this mix of East and West has paved the way for the city’s success over the past two centuries. In many ways, the Hong Kong Chinese identity encapsulates such dualism. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong combines Confucian virtues with laissez-faire libertarianism – this mix of East and West has paved the way for the city’s success over the past two centuries. In many ways, the Hong Kong Chinese identity encapsulates such dualism. Photo: Bloomberg