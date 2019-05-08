Sanctions are often said to be “targeted”. In practice, however, they are collective punishment. They squeeze the middle classes and impose a disproportionate burden on the poorest and most vulnerable. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sanctions are often said to be “targeted”. In practice, however, they are collective punishment. They squeeze the middle classes and impose a disproportionate burden on the poorest and most vulnerable. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands prior to their talks in Vladivostok on April 25. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands prior to their talks in Vladivostok on April 25. Photo: EPA-EFE