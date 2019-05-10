Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chan Young Bang
Opinion

Opinion

Chan Young Bang

Only Xi Jinping can help Kim Jong-un unlock a bright economic future for a denuclearised North Korea

  • Given the Chinese president’s personal history and China’s pivotal role in North Korea’s economy, Xi is well placed to convince Kim that economic reform is his best option. A US$300 billion fund, financed mostly by China, could get the ball rolling
Chan Young Bang

Chan Young Bang  

Published: 3:00am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 3:46am, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
An undated photo released on Thursday shows the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest. Photo: US Justice Department via AP
East Asia

US seizes North Korean coal ship ‘Wise Honest’, accuses Pyongyang of violating sanctions

  • Justice Department officials say vessel was used to illicitly ship coal and deliver heavy machinery to North Korea
  • This is the first time US has seized a ‘sanctions-busting’ North Korean ship
Topic |   North Korea
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 2:14am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 2:14am, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An undated photo released on Thursday shows the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest. Photo: US Justice Department via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.