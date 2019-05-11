Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chi Wang
Chi Wang

Culture and race can’t be ignored in US-China rivalry – American official Kiron Skinner is right

  • A State Department official criticised for highlighting these factors in calling China an unprecedented threat to the US has, in fact, put her finger on the root of the problem – America doesn’t understand China, and its policy is the poorer for it
Published: 1:00am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 11 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
China scholars, foreign policy experts and critics of the Trump administration's approach to international relations have
united in criticism
of Kiron Skinner, the State Department’s director of policy planning, following
controversial remarks
she made about China at a recent think tank event. Skinner, a Harvard-educated foreign affairs specialist, argued that China poses a unique and unprecedented threat to the United States because of history, ideology, culture and race.

My experience of studying in both China and the US has taught me that Dr Skinner is right. Throughout my childhood in China, I learned about Chinese history, civilisation and culture. After moving to the US following the second world war, I studied American history and learned about American culture and society.

I am still trying to promote US-China understanding, yet the relationship continues to deteriorate. Skinner is correct in identifying a source of this: the US has struggled to understand China for decades, and
continues to do so
. 
Skinner's remarks also warrant further consideration because of the important job she holds for the Trump administration. The director of policy planning is a prestigious position within the foreign policy decision-making apparatus. It was from this office that George Kennan implemented the containment strategy and the Marshall Plan at the height of the cold war. As the only foreign policy think tank within the federal government, the policy planning department is uniquely positioned to deliberate, create, and implement policy as part of the US’ grand strategy.

So, the remarks made by Skinner cannot be so easily dismissed as those of other Trump administration personnel involved in China policy. Skinner is participating in creating a new China policy, and is working with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to help translate Trump's foreign policy axioms into a diplomatic agenda.

A closer look at Skinner's remarks shows she is largely correct. Her comments reflect some of the same strategic thinking of her predecessors. At the forum organised by the New America think thank, Skinner argued not only that China is different from the US, but that it has also been consistently misunderstanding China along these lines.

Chinese civilisation spans over 3,000 years, and the Americans responsible for shaping and implementing China policy have all too often failed to properly take account of how this rich tapestry of history, culture and ideology affects modern Chinese strategy and decision-making.

Skinner went further, noting that China is not Western, and therefore lacks the common ground that helped the US and the Soviet Union at times put aside their ideological differences. This echoes the thinking of many officials in the 1950s and 1960s – that China posed more difficult problems to the US than did the Soviet Union because it was not Western.

Critics of Skinner's remarks say that, at best, she is too closely leaning on Samuel Huntington's “Clash of Civilisations” theory, which held that conflicts in the post-cold-war era would be based around cultural and religious divides. While mainly focused on the Western relationship with the Islamic world, Huntington’s thesis has also been applied to future
Sino-US relations
.

Taken in a darker light, Skinner's remarks have been criticised as inherently racist, in particular her statement that China is the first non-Caucasian great power to become a potential US adversary, and that this is a significant distinction. Skinner's argument is shaky, as the US confronted a non-Caucasian adversary – Japan – in the past, and won.

But putting this aside, many experts have expressed disgust with Skinner's rhetoric for implying that the administration views the US-China relationship through racist lenses. But is Skinner's recognition that China is non-Caucasian, and that it could affect the trajectory of relations, fundamentally racist? She is, after all, right – China is not Caucasian. China is different from the majority of the US in a manner that nearly 250 years of American diplomacy has struggled to articulate.

George Washington thought the Chinese must be white because of how advanced their civilisation was. Many in Dwight Eisenhower's administration mistrusted China because of their bias against Asians. The reluctance of the Kennedy administration to consider changing US policy towards the People’s Republic of China was due in part to the belief that the Chinese would be more inclined to use violence than the Soviets.

Ignoring race as a component of policy ignores the reality that the individuals responsible for making policy are influenced by their own backgrounds, prejudices, and perceptions of the world. Had the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations included more diverse voices – perhaps even Chinese and Asian Americans – the policies they proposed would not have been influenced as strongly by cultural misunderstanding and racial biases.

When pressed to elaborate on her remarks, Skinner, one of the few African Americans in high-level positions in the administration, pointed out that the foreign policy elite in the US is very homogenous and does not reflect the changing demographic realities in the country.

Pointing out the reality that the US faces a potential non-Caucasian adversary should serve as a wake-up call

I know this first-hand; I was consulted by both the Nixon and Carter administrations for my views on China – the only such Chinese voice the government had as a resource. Today, the old generation of China watchers and scholars who had first-hand experience in China are gone.

If the administration wants effective policy, informed by accurate historical, cultural and ideological understanding of China, they should seek out Chinese Americans. Pointing out the reality that the US faces a potential non-Caucasian adversary should serve as a wake-up call, and a catalyst to prioritising the diversification of US foreign policy decision-making.

Skinner said it was time for the US to take off its “rose-coloured glasses” and take a hard look at China. In the desire to highlight the areas in which the US and China are similar and have the capacity to cooperate, it is naive to entirely gloss over the areas in which these two countries are structurally different.

It is only through openly acknowledging these differences that the decision-makers on both sides can hope to seriously take steps to overcome them, and to chart the US-China relationship on a course where they can compete but also cooperate without became adversaries.

Chi Wang, a former head of the Chinese section of the US Library of Congress, is president of the US-China Policy Foundation

From left, British prime minister David Lloyd George, Italian premier Vittorio Orlando, French premier Georges Clemenceau and US president Woodrow Wilson meet in May 1919 to discuss the newly formed League of Nations, to help resolve problems. Photo: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
Winston Mok
The View by Winston Mok

100 years of Western hypocrisy: how the ghosts of 1919 still haunt China as it forges its own development path

  • The failure of the Paris Peace Conference not only led to another world war, it also taught China to be wary of the US-led global order. It triggered the May Fourth Movement and a brand of nationalism that is still potent today
Published: 2:00pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 10:43pm, 7 May, 2019

From left, British prime minister David Lloyd George, Italian premier Vittorio Orlando, French premier Georges Clemenceau and US president Woodrow Wilson meet in May 1919 to discuss the newly formed League of Nations, to help resolve problems. Photo: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
A century ago, Paris was the centre of the world’s attention, including China’s. At the Paris Peace Conference in 1919, unfair treatment of China triggered the
May Fourth Movement
– with profound repercussions for China’s intellectual, social and political development. Amid protests and boycotts, Chinese society was radicalised away from intellectual elitism. Western liberal democracy was discredited while
Bolshevism’s appeal
grew. The Communist Party of China was founded two years later. The movement’s legacy has resonated through recent Chinese history.
China’s recent naval parade in Qingdao, with
Japan’s participation
, was rich in symbolism. At the end of the first world war, former German concessions in Shandong, including Qingdao, had not been restored to China. Instead, Western powers acceded to the demands of Japan, which had seized the territories during the war – despite the contribution made by the
Chinese Labour Corps
in the war on the side of the Allies.
The situation was exceedingly complex. China’s entry into the war had perhaps been too little, too late. Japan had made secret treaties with some Western powers, as well as Chinese warlords. China was a country divided into north and south. Beijing’s communication with its
delegation to Paris
was confused. Under the circumstances, the Chinese delegation made heroic, though futile, attempts to argue China’s case, in impeccable French and English.
In Paris in 1919, the very young Republic of China was trying to find its footing. But even though it was on the winning side, it was treated like a third-class citizen at the conference. Fast-forward a century, and world leaders gathered in Beijing last month for the
Belt and Road Forum
. But there was no high-level representation from Japan, the villain of 1919, or the United States, the white knight who had
failed
to deliver at the Paris Peace Conference.
The May Fourth Movement presented China with Western models that were polar opposites – the US and the Soviet Union – but meant wholesale westernisation in either case. However,
Liang Qichao
, a leading public intellectual and reformist of China who had advocated the country’s entry into the first world war, toured Europe at the time of the Paris talks as a private citizen and returned with prescient insights into China’s development path.
A student demonstration in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on November 29, 1919. The May Fourth Movement began in China in 1919 with mass protests, after Western powers at the Paris Peace Conference allowed Japan to keep former German concessions in Shandong. Photo: The Sidney D. Gamble collection at Duke University
Liang was sceptical of both capitalism and socialism. He believed China should forge its own path fusing East and West, with improved education as a key foundation. What he did not anticipate was that China would eventually embark on its successful economic transformation,
without any grand ideology
.
The tragic consequences of the Treaty of Versailles in Europe are well known. The harsh conditions imposed on Germany fuelled the second world war. While the treaty was too harsh on Germany, it was too indulgent to Japan, whose unchecked imperial ambitions led to the
second Sino-Japanese war
and huge casualties in Asia. In China, the
anti-Confucian
radicalism unleashed by the May Fourth Movement would cause grave suffering even after 1949.
A century on, the mistakes of Versailles have been largely undone in Europe, albeit at huge cost. After the second world war, the US redeemed itself for president Woodrow Wilson’s failures in 1919 with the
Marshall Plan
in Europe.
Germany and France
are now the best of friends. Germany is viewed as a more credible world leader than the US.
Yet, Versailles has left an indelible mark on China, the only country at the Paris Peace Conference that refused to sign the treaty. The injustice and
humiliation
were seared into the national psyche. China learnt to distrust international communities that would sooner serve the interests of old boys’ clubs than newcomers’.
A Chinese officer stands guard as the Japanese destroyer the Suzutsuki arrives in Qingdao on April 21 for a naval parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese navy. Photo: Reuters
In China, the conclusion of the first world war had initially been celebrated as the triumph of right over might. Following US president Wilson’s Fourteen Points address, in which he proposed self-determination as a post-war objective, Chinese intellectuals had romanticised the arrival of a new epoch when ruthless competition would be replaced by mutual aid among nations. Instead, the Chinese were disappointed when might prevailed over right at the Paris Peace Conference and China’s hopes of gaining self-determination – and regaining Shandong – were dashed.

In the past century, China has been profoundly shaped by the US’ idealism and failings. The US might not like an increasingly assertive China, which it sees as a challenger of the US-led world order. But in the eyes of China, the path to that rules-based system has been strewn with injustice and hypocrisy.

Some of the Western powers which now resist China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” were the same countries which signed off on Japan’s control of infrastructure in Shandong back then. It is perhaps unfair to lay the primary blame for Versailles on Wilson. Nevertheless, had he stuck to his Fourteen Points, China’s history in the past century would have been rewritten.

The May Fourth Movement emerged as an eclectic movement combining nationalism and cosmopolitanism. But as the cosmopolitan element withered, the movement flared into anti-imperialist nationalism. In the post-Mao era, nationalism has become an expedient unifying force in China.

China’s agenda of national rejuvenation is partly about never allowing the events of 1919 to repeat themselves. The ghosts from Versailles continue to haunt today’s China, and therefore the world.

Winston Mok, a private investor, was previously a private equity investor

This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: 100 years of hypocrisy
