Chan Kin-man, Benny Tai Yiu-ting and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming stand defiantly outside the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan on April 19 before the sentencing hearing for their roles in the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: Sam Tsang
Bernard Chan

Occupy leaders’ sentences are a testament to the rule of law and Hong Kong’s openness as a society

  • While the sentences handed down to the leaders of the 2014 Occupy movement appear to have satisfied few, they highlight the independence of the courts and Hong Kong’s tolerance of protest, compared to other jurisdictions
Bernard Chan  

Published: 12:45pm, 9 May, 2019

Chan Kin-man, Benny Tai Yiu-ting and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming stand defiantly outside the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan on April 19 before the sentencing hearing for their roles in the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun has been sentenced to eight months’ jail. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Prison authority rejects lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun’s bid to attend Legco meetings while serving jail sentence

  • Authority does not have legal obligation to help Shiu perform legislative duties, sources say
  • Shiu has been in custodial ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital since April 25, after spending one night in jail
Topic |   Occupy Central
Published: 8:27pm, 6 May, 2019

Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun has been sentenced to eight months’ jail. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
