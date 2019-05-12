Channels

Tourists visit the Encho-en garden in Tottori, Japan, one of the biggest Chinese-style gardens in Japan, on April 18. Covering about 10,000 square metres, Encho-en was built in 1995 as a sign of friendship between Tottori and north China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Stefano Mariani
Opinion

Opinion

Stefano Mariani

The foundations for an East Asian Union, based on shared culture and historical links, are in place. We just need the political will

  • If European nations could overcome their historical differences and cooperate under the banner of a common continental identity, East Asian countries can, too. A pan-Asian union would be an effective counterpoint to US influence in the region
Stefano Mariani

Stefano Mariani  

Published: 9:30am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 9:30am, 12 May, 2019

The Japanese flag flies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October to mark the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to China. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Japan’s new emperor as neighbours edge closer

  • Xi calls for ‘peaceful development’ as Reiwa era begins in Japan
  • Analysts see diplomacy as latest steps towards bringing an end to bitter rivalry
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 6:42pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 1 May, 2019

The Japanese flag flies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October to mark the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to China. Photo: Kyodo
