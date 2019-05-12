Channels

Two women enjoy some food at the Chuk Lam Ming Tong Care & Attention Home for the Aged in Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong. By 2040, the number of older people needing support is expected to more than double. Photo: Dickson Lee
Edward Moncreiffe
Edward Moncreiffe

As Hong Kong ages, carers of elderly relatives need more support at work, at home and for their own old age

  • A more flexible working environment, funded respite care and innovative insurance policies can support Hong Kong’s more than 40,000 carers of ageing relatives
Published: 1:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Two women enjoy some food at the Chuk Lam Ming Tong Care & Attention Home for the Aged in Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong. By 2040, the number of older people needing support is expected to more than double. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s leaders are living in an ivory tower

  • While the poor – or even slightly better off – among us have to make do with meagre pay, ministers including the chief executive are raking in world-beating salaries
Published: 9:08pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 22 Apr, 2019

