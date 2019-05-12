Channels

The Wings residential project, developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties, in Tseung Kwan O district. Hong Kong's property prices show no sign of declining soon. Photo: Bloomberg
Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Housing, not a new extradition law, is Hong Kong's most pressing problem and should be Carrie Lam's focus

  While the government's move to amend Hong Kong's extradition law has dominated the headlines recently and seemingly consumed the energy of the administration, the city's most critical problem remains the lack of affordable housing
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Published: 12:15pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 12:15pm, 12 May, 2019

The Wings residential project, developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties, in Tseung Kwan O district. Hong Kong’s property prices show no sign of declining soon. Photo: Bloomberg
A security guard works in a building in Tai Wai. Security guards often work 12-hour shifts, leaving them little time for anything more than sleep. Photo: Sam Tsang
Paul Yip
Paul Yip

As Hong Kong tops many 'most expensive' charts, ordinary Hongkongers struggle to make ends meet

  The government must ensure that Hongkongers can thrive in their own city first instead of worrying about attracting foreign talent. Low-income workers, who have not benefited from the city's economic development, should be the focus
Paul Yip

Paul Yip  

Published: 2:00pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Apr, 2019

A security guard works in a building in Tai Wai. Security guards often work 12-hour shifts, leaving them little time for anything more than sleep. Photo: Sam Tsang
