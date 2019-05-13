Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Vasilis Trigkas
Opinion

Opinion

Vasilis Trigkas

How talk of a clash of civilisations with China serves America's purpose

  • Civilisational fault lines are fluid and have been used throughout history to mobilise domestic support against a rising geopolitical rival. The US State Department's appeal to an inevitable civilisational confrontation should be challenged
Vasilis Trigkas

Vasilis Trigkas  

Published: 1:00am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 13 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chi Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Chi Wang

Culture and race can't be ignored in US-China rivalry – American official Kiron Skinner is right

  • A State Department official criticised for highlighting these factors in calling China an unprecedented threat to the US has, in fact, put her finger on the root of the problem – America doesn't understand China, and its policy is the poorer for it
Chi Wang

Chi Wang  

Published: 1:00am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 2:08am, 11 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
