Illustration: Craig Stephens
Vasilis Trigkas
How talk of a clash of civilisations with China serves America’s purpose
- Civilisational fault lines are fluid and have been used throughout history to mobilise domestic support against a rising geopolitical rival. The US State Department’s appeal to an inevitable civilisational confrontation should be challenged
Chi Wang
Culture and race can’t be ignored in US-China rivalry – American official Kiron Skinner is right
- A State Department official criticised for highlighting these factors in calling China an unprecedented threat to the US has, in fact, put her finger on the root of the problem – America doesn’t understand China, and its policy is the poorer for it
