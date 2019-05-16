Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An estimated 130,000 protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on April 28 to oppose a legislative amendment that would allow the transfer of fugitives to the mainland. Photo: James Wendlinger
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

How Dongguan’s sex trade plays into Hongkongers’ fears about an extradition deal with mainland China

  • Hongkongers fear that there are many pretexts on which they could be extradited to the mainland – having patronised Dongguan’s sex trade may just be one
  • The government created the crisis by introducing the ill-advised bill, now it must solve it
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Published: 9:00am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 11:37am, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An estimated 130,000 protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on April 28 to oppose a legislative amendment that would allow the transfer of fugitives to the mainland. Photo: James Wendlinger
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tens of thousands of people take to the streets in Hong Kong on April 28 to protest against a government proposal to allow extraditions to the mainland. Photo: AFP
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

A perfect political storm is brewing again in Hong Kong, and Carrie Lam is sailing right into it

  • The Lam administration has been unable to sell Hongkongers on anything, from Lantau reclamation to extradition
  • And its tough stance on the extradition bill is dangerous, when all signs point to a repeat of the political disaster of 2003
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Published: 7:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:17am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tens of thousands of people take to the streets in Hong Kong on April 28 to protest against a government proposal to allow extraditions to the mainland. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.