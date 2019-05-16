Channels

Anti-gay-marriage protesters rally outside the Taiwanese legislature in Taipei on May 8. Lawmakers are expected to vote this Friday on three draft bills that would implement a Constitutional Court ruling in 2017 legalising same-sex marriage. Photo: AFP
Zoe Leung

What Taiwan’s slow march towards legalising gay marriage means for LGBT rights in Asia

  • The euphoria that greeted the landmark court ruling two years ago in favour of same-sex marriage has given way to foot-dragging in government and determined opposition by conservative groups
Published: 11:30am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 16 May, 2019

Anti-gay-marriage protesters rally outside the Taiwanese legislature in Taipei on May 8. Lawmakers are expected to vote this Friday on three draft bills that would implement a Constitutional Court ruling in 2017 legalising same-sex marriage. Photo: AFP
A supporter at Singapore’s Pink Dot LGBT event in 2017. Photo: AFP
Asian Angle by Alan John

LGBT rights in Singapore: gay community continues battle to be accepted, 10 years after Christian power grab at women’s group Aware

  • A surprise takeover by conservatives of the advocacy group a decade ago revealed deep divides between the country’s conservatives and liberals, particularly on homosexuality, and Singapore has moved on little since
Published: 12:00pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 5:56pm, 2 May, 2019

A supporter at Singapore’s Pink Dot LGBT event in 2017. Photo: AFP
