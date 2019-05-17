Channels

Anti-China protesters chant slogans in front of the Chinese embassy in the financial district of Manila on April 9. Photo: AFP
In the Philippines, China needs to work harder to sell its narrative of being a good neighbour

  • In the run-up to the midterm elections in the Philippines, anti-China sentiment has been rife, with President Rodrigo Duterte’s policy of courting closer ties with China being roundly critiqued. China must refine its soft power push in the country
The USS Blue Ridge, flagship of the US 7th fleet, anchored off Manila Bay in the Philippines for a routine port call on March 13. Under the new calculus, if the Philippine military were attacked by Chinese militia — essentially fishing boats backed by coastguard vessels — the treaty-bound US would be obligated to strike back. Photo: AP
How China’s ‘maritime militia’ raises the stakes for clashes with the US in the South China Sea

  • Change in US military protocol means Chinese ‘militia’ and navy are treated the same, and skirmishes could quickly escalate into armed conflict
  • What is needed is an effective and regular mechanism for two of the world’s largest military powers to address their issues peacefully
