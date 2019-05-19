Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, at the White House in Washington on May 8, 2018. Photo: AFP
Philip Bowring
Opinion

Opinion

Philip Bowring

The Trump administration’s demonisation of Iran benefits Saudi Arabia and Israel more than the US

  • The US’ escalating rhetoric and moves against Iran have raised fears of American military action. However, the main beneficiaries of a weakened Iran are its adversaries in the region
Philip Bowring

Philip Bowring  

Published: 1:00am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, at the White House in Washington on May 8, 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US National Security Adviser John Bolton, seen at the White House in Washington, on March 29, 2019. His predilections were well known but few thought he would become so influential so quickly. Photo: Reuters
Mark J. Valencia
Opinion

Opinion

Mark J. Valencia

How John Bolton became US foreign policy’s ‘devil incarnate’

  • The national security adviser has undermined diplomatic attempts with North Korea, supported regime change in Venezuela and appears to be goading Iran.
  • Bolton’s greatest danger is that he could upset the existing international order
Mark J. Valencia

Mark J. Valencia  

Published: 1:00am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 2:38am, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US National Security Adviser John Bolton, seen at the White House in Washington, on March 29, 2019. His predilections were well known but few thought he would become so influential so quickly. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.