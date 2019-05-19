US President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, at the White House in Washington on May 8, 2018. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, at the White House in Washington on May 8, 2018. Photo: AFP
US National Security Adviser John Bolton, seen at the White House in Washington, on March 29, 2019. His predilections were well known but few thought he would become so influential so quickly. Photo: Reuters
US National Security Adviser John Bolton, seen at the White House in Washington, on March 29, 2019. His predilections were well known but few thought he would become so influential so quickly. Photo: Reuters