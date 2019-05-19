Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Qingdao, in east China's Shandong province, on June 9, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
K.S. Venkatachalam
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by K.S. Venkatachalam

China has a willing partner in India on the belt and road, but only on fair and open terms

  • Cooperation between the two on the infrastructure plan would benefit both, but will remain a step too far as long as Indian fears over the initiative’s aims and financing are not assuaged
K.S. Venkatachalam

K.S. Venkatachalam  

Published: 1:00pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Qingdao, in east China's Shandong province, on June 9, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The storage yard of the Hambantota port, which remains in the ownership of the Sri Lankan government. Photo: Xinhua
Barry Sautman
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Barry Sautman

The truth about Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, Chinese ‘debt traps’ and ‘asset seizures’

  • Interviews, including with Sri Lankan officials, debunk claims the port was signed away to service Chinese debt
  • Chinese infrastructure loans have not led to the forfeiture of a single valuable asset abroad
SCMP

Barry Sautman  

Yan Hairong  

Published: 1:30pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 1:30pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The storage yard of the Hambantota port, which remains in the ownership of the Sri Lankan government. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.