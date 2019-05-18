Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

To create a smart city of the future, Hong Kong must nurture a tech-savvy population. Photo: Reuters
Gary Lai
Opinion

Opinion

Gary Lai

A ‘smart’ Hong Kong must first figure out how to bridge its digital divide

  • Hong Kong’s poor and lesser educated could be left behind in the digital revolution unless creative ways to involve them are found
Gary Lai

Gary Lai  

Published: 8:40pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 8:40pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

To create a smart city of the future, Hong Kong must nurture a tech-savvy population. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.