US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in front of a portrait of late US president Theodore Roosevelt. In proposing tariffs to correct what he calls other countries "ripping off" the US, Trump has cited the legacy of earlier presidents, Roosevelt included, who did the same. Photo: EPA-EFE
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Donald Trump’s trade tariffs on China are neither a one-off nor unique among American presidents

  • Tariffs may be here to stay because Trump touts them as a general policy, not just a strategy for containing China. He also claims America’s beloved former presidents have supported tariffs – and he’s right
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Published: 11:00pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in front of a portrait of late US president Theodore Roosevelt. In proposing tariffs to correct what he calls other countries “ripping off” the US, Trump has cited the legacy of earlier presidents, Roosevelt included, who did the same. Photo: EPA-EFE
A steel plant in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
Tom Holland
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Tom Holland

US-China trade war: here are Beijing’s options – and not one looks any good

  • Hit by a hike in US tariffs China could: respond with equal tariffs (impossible); dump US Treasury bonds (ineffective and impractical); let the yuan weaken (expensive)
  • Or it could give in to Trump and lose face (for Xi, unthinkable)
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Published: 11:00am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 10:10am, 21 May, 2019

A steel plant in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
