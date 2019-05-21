An employee of Thailand’s first indoor cannabis farm holds up a plant seedling. The use of medical cannabis is rapidly gaining acceptance across the world. In Asia, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia have legalised the research or use of medical cannabis products. Photo: EPA-EFE
An employee of Thailand’s first indoor cannabis farm holds up a plant seedling. The use of medical cannabis is rapidly gaining acceptance across the world. In Asia, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia have legalised the research or use of medical cannabis products. Photo: EPA-EFE
A government pharmaceutical organisation officer monitors a marijuana seedling at a cannabis farm in Thailand. Attitudes appear to be changing in the region, with Thailand legalising medical cannabis and Singapore considering changing its laws. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia’s medical cannabis market could eclipse US$5.8 billion by 2024, report says
- Market expansion will require legalisation across the region, according to specialist research firm Prohibition Partners
- China is not likely to fully legalise cannabis in the next five to 10 years
