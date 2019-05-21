Channels

An employee of Thailand’s first indoor cannabis farm holds up a plant seedling. The use of medical cannabis is rapidly gaining acceptance across the world. In Asia, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia have legalised the research or use of medical cannabis products. Photo: EPA-EFE
Daragh Anglim
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Daragh Anglim

Can China seize a US$4.4 billion opportunity in the medical cannabis market and capitalise on growing global demand?

  • The explosive growth in the global demand for CBD, an active ingredient of cannabis used in a wide range of health products, is opening up business opportunities that China is well poised to capture
Daragh Anglim

Published: 2:00pm, 21 May, 2019

A government pharmaceutical organisation officer monitors a marijuana seedling at a cannabis farm in Thailand. Attitudes appear to be changing in the region, with Thailand legalising medical cannabis and Singapore considering changing its laws. Photo: EPA-EFE
Companies

Asia’s medical cannabis market could eclipse US$5.8 billion by 2024, report says

  • Market expansion will require legalisation across the region, according to specialist research firm Prohibition Partners
  • China is not likely to fully legalise cannabis in the next five to 10 years
Topic |   China economy
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 1:07pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 9:50pm, 13 May, 2019

A government pharmaceutical organisation officer monitors a marijuana seedling at a cannabis farm in Thailand. Attitudes appear to be changing in the region, with Thailand legalising medical cannabis and Singapore considering changing its laws. Photo: EPA-EFE
