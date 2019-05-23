Japanese warship JS Izumo, seen here in May 2017, has been carrying out joint exercises in the South China with ships from the navies of India, the Philippines and the US. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese warship JS Izumo, seen here in May 2017, has been carrying out joint exercises in the South China with ships from the navies of India, the Philippines and the US. Photo: Kyodo
The US and other nations are challenging China’s efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AFP
The US and other nations are challenging China’s efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AFP