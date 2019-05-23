A man holds up a sign featuring an altered Google logo during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Washington in December 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
A man holds up a sign featuring an altered Google logo during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Washington in December 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says clash with the US was ‘inevitable’
- Huawei CEO said he foresaw the confrontation with Washington because its aim to be global leader threatened US interests
- Ren Zhengfei said US trade restrictions have no impact on Huawei’s 5G plans as rivals cannot catch up within two to three years
Topic | Huawei
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP