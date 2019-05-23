Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man holds up a sign featuring an altered Google logo during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Washington in December 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Graeme Maxton
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Graeme Maxton

What Amazon, Facebook, Google and other US tech companies are really after in China – data, not just market access

  • American tech companies want to offer cloud services in China so they can access data on Chinese consumers’ preferences. Beijing fears, however, that this offers US firms a way to influence opinions on more controversial subjects
Graeme Maxton

Graeme Maxton  

Published: 1:00am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man holds up a sign featuring an altered Google logo during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Washington in December 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
Tech

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says clash with the US was ‘inevitable’

  • Huawei CEO said he foresaw the confrontation with Washington because its aim to be global leader threatened US interests
  • Ren Zhengfei said US trade restrictions have no impact on Huawei’s 5G plans as rivals cannot catch up within two to three years
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 10:39am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 3:49pm, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.