Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Deng Yuwen
Opinion

Opinion

Deng Yuwen

America’s quarrel is not with Chinese civilisation, but the Chinese Communist Party

  • Xi Jinping may have provided more ammunition for Washington by hosting a conference on Asian civilisations. But US policymakers are off the mark – they are confusing a threat from the Communist Party with a threat from Chinese culture
Deng Yuwen

Deng Yuwen  

Published: 10:15am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 10:15am, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Andreea Leonte
Opinion

Opinion

Andreea Leonte

The US’ lack of long-term strategy will only make China stronger and wiser under Xi Jinping

  • The trade war notwithstanding, the US has been slow to defend the world order from China. In the past decade, it has failed to develop a coherent strategy to manage China’s ascent, and a possible change of government next year won’t help
Andreea Leonte

Andreea Leonte  

Published: 3:00am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 4:26am, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.