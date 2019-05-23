Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) is being shown around Huawei’s offices in London by its founder Ren Zhengfei, in October 2015. One of the primary concerns about Huawei’s operations is its link to the Chinese state. Photo: Reuters
Tianyu M. Fang
Opinion

Opinion

Tianyu M. Fang

To win US credibility, Huawei needs to be transparent and show that it is not China’s mini-me

  • As a global corporation, Huawei’s opacity about its ownership and governance is earning it discredit. Even its ferocious work ethic is coming under scrutiny as a ‘sacrifice’ its foreign rivals would not have allowed
Tianyu M. Fang

Tianyu M. Fang  

Published: 11:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 12:10am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) is being shown around Huawei’s offices in London by its founder Ren Zhengfei, in October 2015. One of the primary concerns about Huawei’s operations is its link to the Chinese state. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An attendee uses a smartphone as the Huawei Technologies logo sits on a wall at the company's Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

Huawei will use its own phone chips amid report UK design firm ARM has cut business ties, says analyst

  • If ARM cuts ties with Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant will accelerate use of its own in-house chips, Jefferies says
Topic |   Huawei
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 12:10pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 11:37pm, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An attendee uses a smartphone as the Huawei Technologies logo sits on a wall at the company's Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.