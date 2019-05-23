Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) is being shown around Huawei’s offices in London by its founder Ren Zhengfei, in October 2015. One of the primary concerns about Huawei’s operations is its link to the Chinese state. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) is being shown around Huawei’s offices in London by its founder Ren Zhengfei, in October 2015. One of the primary concerns about Huawei’s operations is its link to the Chinese state. Photo: Reuters
An attendee uses a smartphone as the Huawei Technologies logo sits on a wall at the company's Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei will use its own phone chips amid report UK design firm ARM has cut business ties, says analyst
- If ARM cuts ties with Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant will accelerate use of its own in-house chips, Jefferies says
Topic | Huawei
An attendee uses a smartphone as the Huawei Technologies logo sits on a wall at the company's Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg