Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in front of a portrait of Theodore Roosevelt. In proposing tariffs to correct what he calls other countries “ripping off” the US, Trump has cited the legacy of earlier presidents, Roosevelt included, who did the same. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in front of a portrait of Theodore Roosevelt. In proposing tariffs to correct what he calls other countries “ripping off” the US, Trump has cited the legacy of earlier presidents, Roosevelt included, who did the same. Photo: EPA-EFE