Illustration: Craig Stephens
Lawrence J. Lau
Lawrence J. Lau

How China can shrug off the impact of the US trade war on its economy and improve the lives of its citizens

  • China can stomach the cost to its GDP of even all its exports to the US being halted if it takes steps to boost domestic demand. Investment in public goods such as environmental protection, education and health care could serve this purpose
Published: 3:00am, 24 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in front of a portrait of Theodore Roosevelt. In proposing tariffs to correct what he calls other countries “ripping off” the US, Trump has cited the legacy of earlier presidents, Roosevelt included, who did the same. Photo: EPA-EFE
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Donald Trump’s trade tariffs on China are neither a one-off nor unique among American presidents

  • Tariffs may be here to stay because Trump touts them as a general policy, not just a strategy for containing China. He also claims America’s beloved former presidents have supported tariffs – and he’s right
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Published: 11:00pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 11:57pm, 21 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in front of a portrait of Theodore Roosevelt. In proposing tariffs to correct what he calls other countries “ripping off” the US, Trump has cited the legacy of earlier presidents, Roosevelt included, who did the same. Photo: EPA-EFE
