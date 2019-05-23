The true measure of Indian democracy is found outside the ballot box

A newspaper with a wraparound cover featuring an image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sits on a bicycle rack in rural Haryana, India, on May 8. Investment in a strong state unlocks many possible options for tackling India’s housing crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
A newspaper with a wraparound cover featuring an image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sits on a bicycle rack in rural Haryana, India, on May 8. Investment in a strong state unlocks many possible options for tackling India’s housing crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
Critics have accused Modi of nurturing a controlled democracy devoid of dialogue and dissent. Photo: AFP
Critics have accused Modi of nurturing a controlled democracy devoid of dialogue and dissent. Photo: AFP