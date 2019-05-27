Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Huawei shop in Beijing on May 16. A public and transparent Huawei would be better positioned to argue its case, both legally and in the court of public opinion. Photo: Reuters
Andrew Foster
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Foster

Time is ripe for Huawei to launch an IPO, to address political and security concerns once and for all

  • The tech firm has said it neither needs funds nor wants a distraction but a clearer ownership structure and a chance for the public to have a stake is the best way forward
SCMP

Andrew Foster  

Nicholas Borst  

Published: 1:00am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei shop in Beijing on May 16. A public and transparent Huawei would be better positioned to argue its case, both legally and in the court of public opinion. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US has met its match with Huawei’s rise, writes Chandran Nair. Photo: Reuters
Chandran Nair
Opinion

Opinion

Chandran Nair

US anxiety over China’s Huawei a sequel of the Yellow Peril

  • In the years leading up to the end of the cold war, opinion polls revealed more Americans feared the ascendant economy of Japan – their ally – than the Soviet Union
  • The same is happening now to Huawei as its products become superior. But the biggest difference between Japan then and China now: the US was able to put Japan back in its box. That is not happening this time
Chandran Nair

Chandran Nair  

Published: 6:10pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US has met its match with Huawei’s rise, writes Chandran Nair. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.