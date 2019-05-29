Channels

A PetroChina LNG tank at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province. China's massive and rapidly growing appetite for natural gas is sparking off a scramble in the Middle East, as energy producers compete to become the biggest player in the market. Photo: Reuters
Sabena Siddiqi
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Sabena Siddiqi

China's growing demand for clean energy and natural gas sparks contest in the Middle East

  • First Qatar, and now Saudi Arabia, are competing to dominate China's fast-growing natural gas market, already the third largest in the world, as Beijing encourages the switch from coal to cleaner, greener energy
Sabena Siddiqi

Sabena Siddiqi  

Published: 11:30am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 29 May, 2019

A PetroChina LNG tank at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province. China’s massive and rapidly growing appetite for natural gas is sparking off a scramble in the Middle East, as energy producers compete to become the biggest player in the market. Photo: Reuters
Workers walk near a power plant in Beijing during an especially polluted day in December 2018. China is the top emitter of carbon gases, but has had some success in capping emissions, particularly since 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sverre Thornes
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Sverre Thornes

China can become a renewable-energy superpower if it follows Norway's path – away from coal

  • Norway's government and private sector are moving away from coal and raising the ceiling on investment in renewables. As the world's biggest emitter, it is essential for China to do the same
Sverre Thornes

Sverre Thornes  

Published: 2:00pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 10:23pm, 15 May, 2019

Workers walk near a power plant in Beijing during an especially polluted day in December 2018. China is the top emitter of carbon gases, but has had some success in capping emissions, particularly since 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
