An employee walks past a display detailing Huawei’s history at the company’s training facility in Dongguan, China, on May 23. By targeting Huawei, the US has gone beyond the limits of a trade war. Photo: Bloomberg
Yuqing Xing
Opinion

Opinion

Yuqing Xing

US ban on Huawei goes against the fair-use understanding of intellectual property protection

  • If an IP holder denies access to the technology by abusing its monopoly, it undermines confidence in the rights protection regime
  • America’s move will hurt consumers, and is a blow to the global value chain
Yuqing Xing

Yuqing Xing  

Published: 1:00am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 29 May, 2019

An employee walks past a display detailing Huawei's history at the company's training facility in Dongguan, China, on May 23. By targeting Huawei, the US has gone beyond the limits of a trade war. Photo: Bloomberg
The US government will continue to target Chinese companies that it sees as a potential threat to national security. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Tech cold war: how Trump’s assault on Huawei is forcing the world to contemplate a digital iron curtain

  • Recent US trade moves against China are not short-term negotiating tactics from Trump, they are opening salvos in a new tech cold war
  • Many now think the real issue is whether China has the right to develop its own, home-grown hi-tech industry
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Zen Soo  

Published: 6:00am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 4:40pm, 27 May, 2019

The US government will continue to target Chinese companies that it sees as a potential threat to national security. Photo: Reuters
