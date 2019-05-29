Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A negotiated resolution to the US-China trade war may happen when Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
John Woods
Opinion

Opinion

The View by John Woods

Cracking the trade war code: why China and the US may quietly reach an agreement

  • The trade war rhetoric doesn’t reflect the reality of China-US relations. To understand where the two sides are heading, we should consider their economic interdependence, stock markets and coded messages they have been sending
John Woods

John Woods  

Published: 10:00pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:44pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A negotiated resolution to the US-China trade war may happen when Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Lawrence J. Lau
Opinion

Opinion

Lawrence J. Lau

How China can shrug off the impact of the US trade war on its economy and improve the lives of its citizens

  • China can stomach the cost to its GDP of even all its exports to the US being halted if it takes steps to boost domestic demand
  • Investment in public goods such as environmental protection, education and health care could serve this purpose
Lawrence J. Lau

Lawrence J. Lau  

Published: 3:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:39am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.