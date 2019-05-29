Advertisement
A negotiated resolution to the US-China trade war may happen when Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
The View by John Woods
Cracking the trade war code: why China and the US may quietly reach an agreement
- The trade war rhetoric doesn’t reflect the reality of China-US relations. To understand where the two sides are heading, we should consider their economic interdependence, stock markets and coded messages they have been sending
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Lawrence J. Lau
How China can shrug off the impact of the US trade war on its economy and improve the lives of its citizens
- China can stomach the cost to its GDP of even all its exports to the US being halted if it takes steps to boost domestic demand
- Investment in public goods such as environmental protection, education and health care could serve this purpose
