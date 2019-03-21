Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen looks on as then premier-designate William Lai speaks during a press conference in Taipei in September 2017. Lai has challenged Tsai for the DPP’s nomination to contest the 2020 presidential election. Photo: CNA
Zhang Baohui
Opinion

Opinion

Zhang Baohui

The US should rein in Taiwan’s latest presidential hopeful to prevent a cross-strait crisis

  • With former premier William Lai throwing his hat into Taiwan’s presidential race and espousing a distinctly anti-China agenda, cross-straight ties are heading for turbulence
Zhang Baohui

Zhang Baohui  

Published: 3:00am, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:18am, 21 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen looks on as then premier-designate William Lai speaks during a press conference in Taipei in September 2017. Lai has challenged Tsai for the DPP’s nomination to contest the 2020 presidential election. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
PLA warplanes pictured during an “island encirclement” drill, one of the ways in which mainland China has tried to step up the pressure on Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Taiwan and US planning talks to counter Beijing’s thrust for unification

  • Senior Washington official will take part in discussions in September, according to US ‘ambassador’
  • Announcement follows heightened pressure from mainland China
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:20pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:23pm, 19 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

PLA warplanes pictured during an “island encirclement” drill, one of the ways in which mainland China has tried to step up the pressure on Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.