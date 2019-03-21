Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen looks on as then premier-designate William Lai speaks during a press conference in Taipei in September 2017. Lai has challenged Tsai for the DPP’s nomination to contest the 2020 presidential election. Photo: CNA
PLA warplanes pictured during an “island encirclement” drill, one of the ways in which mainland China has tried to step up the pressure on Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan and US planning talks to counter Beijing’s thrust for unification
- Senior Washington official will take part in discussions in September, according to US ‘ambassador’
- Announcement follows heightened pressure from mainland China
Topic | US-China relations
