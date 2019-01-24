For a brief moment, a breath of fresh air blew through our Legislative Council. It behaved like a true legislature, with elected representatives of the people performing their role as a check and balance against unpopular government policies. But alas, the fresh air dissipated as quickly as it came, giving way to the stench of old. Legco is back to its familiar role as a hand-raising machine, a particularly jabbing label legislator Claudia Mo Man-ching once gave it.

Our legislature’s brief moment of united defiance came last week when government-friendly lawmakers voted with the opposition against the government’s raising of the elderly welfare age from 60 to 65. The vote was non-binding but so rattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor that she hurriedly summoned the loyalists to a powwow to offer a half-empty-glass compromise.

They readily accepted with relief. I say “with relief” because even though many of them aren’t particularly fond of Lam, and opposing welfare cuts is a vote-getter, the last thing they want is to be doubted as Beijing loyalists.

Rubber stamp no more: Lam’s welfare cuts a lesson for DAB lawmakers

The government’s 11th-hour withdrawal of a motion to adjust tunnel tolls after it became clear the unpopular policy would also be voted down showed again Legco’s power if it stands united. But the loyalists too often dilute that power by taking on the role of government lackeys. They had even voted for the elderly welfare cut they later opposed.

There was a time when opposition lawmakers held sway in Legco. They squandered that with idiotic oath-taking which saw six in their camp disqualified. Now, the most electable in their camp can’t even qualify as candidates after giving the government an excuse to bar them for peacefully advocating independence as part of free speech.

Opposition candidates did badly in recent by-elections instead of comfortably winning like before. Their singular focus on democracy at the expense of issues people care more about nowadays, such as housing, exposed their inability to find a message that resonated with the public. That created a vacuum for the loyalists to fill.

The government isn’t necessarily wrong in adjusting tolls to ease tunnel congestion or redefining old age. Being old is a state of mind. US President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, is 72. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 63. US fund investor Warren Buffett is 88. They are among the world’s richest men. China’s leader Xi Jinping, one of the most powerful men on Earth, is 65.

Hong Kong should keep its elderly healthy and in work – not eligible for welfare

In the US, the social security handout age has steadily risen to 67. Those who voluntarily wait until 70 get a higher monthly payout.

We are one of the world's wealthiest cities but this and previous governments never had the political guts to provide a social security framework, such as a universal pension plan, that would make the elderly less dependent on handouts.

Our minimum wage is a joke in super-expensive Hong Kong. Even the most frugal person could not survive on it. The Mandatory Provident Fund is a bigger joke. A recent study by the New Century Forum showed fresh university graduates are earning less now than they did 30 years ago. It also found pay had dropped by over 10 per cent in the past decade for those with college degrees.

Hong Kong has a combination of the world’s highest property prices, declining wages but high cost of living, a minimum wage that no one can live on, and an MPF that cannot possibly be enough for anyone to retire on. This is a recipe for disaster as our population ages, especially when we have a culture where bosses force people to retire at 60, and a chief executive who scornfully says 60-year-olds can get a job because she has one at 61, but ignoring the reality that the labour market shuns older people.

Lam’s late-night powwow gave the loyalists a perfect opportunity to prove they are unafraid to say no to policies the people oppose. But they buckled instead.

Michael Chugani is a Hong Kong journalist and TV show host