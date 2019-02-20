Travellers queue at Hong Kong International Airport to check in for their flight. As a major transit point and popular destination, Hong Kong draws tens of millions of visitors to the city every year, and its travel industry generates and absorbs enormous amounts of data from and about customers. Photo: Dickson Lee
Travellers queue at Hong Kong International Airport to check in for their flight. As a major transit point and popular destination, Hong Kong draws tens of millions of visitors to the city every year, and its travel industry generates and absorbs enormous amounts of data from and about customers. Photo: Dickson Lee