A general view of Shenzhen Bay Bridge, which connects Shenzhen to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Photo: Roy Issa
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

The Greater Bay Area is the right thing for Hong Kong and China – if it has all the right connections

  • If the Greater Bay Area has uniform pricing in key areas, a smart permit system and fast train links, it will be a benefit to all involved – Hong Kong included
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 12:35pm

TOP PICKS

The low-cost, high-precision nano chips for the detection of harmful substances developed by Professor Jianfang Wang of the Department of Physics at Chinese University of Hong Kong are an example of how innovation is thriving at Hong Kong universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Christine Loh
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Christine Loh

Greater Bay Area is a chance for Hong Kong to show it hasn’t lost its edge

  • Christine Loh says if Hong Kong is to capitalise on China’s development plan for the Pearl River Delta, the government must engage with sectors in which the city excels, such as universities and the maritime industry, to boost areas of specialisation
Christine Loh

Christine Loh  

Updated: Thursday, 14 Feb, 2019 10:22pm

TOP PICKS

