Li Ka-shing attends the Cheung Kong Group annual dinner in Hong Kong on January 11. Horizons Ventures, the investment arm of Li’s philanthropy foundation, has in the past few years been investing in innovative companies and disruptive technologies. Photo: Felix Wong
Spurned by the West, China should still find friends in tycoons like Li Ka-shing

  • Patriotic tycoons like Li Ka-shing not only have substantial investments overseas but also vision. The US-led effort to stifle China’s technological development, now centred on resisting Huawei, cannot succeed if Beijing works with the business elite
Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 5:13am

Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

How Huawei went from small-time trader in Shenzhen to world’s biggest telecoms equipment supplier

  • Huawei made a breakthrough in Europe in 2004 with Dutch operator Telfort, which used its custom solution for upgrading to 3G
  • A US-led campaign to block the Chinese company is threatening its biggest overseas market
Topic |   Huawei
Zen Soo  

Li Tao  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 3:33pm

Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
