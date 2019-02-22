Li Ka-shing attends the Cheung Kong Group annual dinner in Hong Kong on January 11. Horizons Ventures, the investment arm of Li’s philanthropy foundation, has in the past few years been investing in innovative companies and disruptive technologies. Photo: Felix Wong
Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
How Huawei went from small-time trader in Shenzhen to world’s biggest telecoms equipment supplier
- Huawei made a breakthrough in Europe in 2004 with Dutch operator Telfort, which used its custom solution for upgrading to 3G
- A US-led campaign to block the Chinese company is threatening its biggest overseas market
