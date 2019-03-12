Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Peter Kammerer
If Taiwan is Hong Kong’s past, Guangzhou is our future
- The mainland city impresses with its buzzing centre, clean streetside air and a people full of optimism and drive. More than Taiwan, which in many ways has stood still in time, Guangzhou should be the growth model for Hong Kong
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.