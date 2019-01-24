Last summer I, and most of China, went to Florence. I paid homage at the tomb of one of my favourite thinkers, Niccolo Machiavelli. It was he who first said: “Never waste the opportunity offered by a good crisis.”

China’s economy is in the worst shape this century. It Is obvious from reports on the street, the tea leaves of the media, and the reaction of the government. The GDP figure published on Monday showed economic growth to be a healthy 6.6 per cent, but doubts have persisted about this metric since the global financial crisis.

It has stubbornly remained in the 6-8 per cent range for years. It’s not the figure; it’s that it has remained so stable against the volatility of every other economy. Surely 1.3 billion people should be making an even bigger splash at that pace?

The Financial Times recently reported Professor Xiang Songzuo of Renmin University as saying that academics in Beijing have estimated GDP growth to be as low as 1.67 per cent in 2018. Even in 2014, Professor Harry Wu of Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo, who has spent 20 years refining his models, put growth that year at 3.9 per cent against the official 7 per cent.

The problem for analysts is that we can see the impending current account deficit, the debt mountain, the excessive amount of real estate in the economy, and a more hostile trading environment. We know the picture is bad; but we don’t know quite how bad, or the true dollar size of the economy, or where the bottom is likely to be – so we don’t know when to buy again.

It is bad when the authorities did an about-face on their deleveraging policies and began to encourage banks to lend, only to find that demand from small businesses has weakened, and they don’t want the money.

When President Xi Jinping calls an unexpected meeting of the country’s top leadership to lecture them about political, ideological, economic, technological, social and international risks, it shows things are bad.

Xi Jinping has issued a rallying cry, but what is China on alert for?

When he warns about risks from within the Communist Party, that’s almost worse. Xi continues to encourage party cadres to ensure China’s political safety by improving “ideological guidance”. Yet, the drive for party discipline has unexpectedly caused officials to freeze decision-making for fear of being blamed. This is hampering not only long-term reform efforts but also short-term recovery policies.

But a slowing economy in China is not all bad. It will solve the government’s most immediate problem of controlling the runaway debt and housing bubble which destabilised the economy enough to generate the current predicament. Eight-per-cent growth doesn’t preserve social stability; social stability is preserved if you have a home that is not breaking you financially.

For the rest of the world, China’s slowdown means a brighter economic future. China is the world’s factory and less overheating means lower prices for exports, lower inflation, fewer interest rates rises and cheaper commodity markets.

Such a stimulus from the slowdown (including a low oil price) would be positive for global growth, which in time will be positive for China. China depends on growth from the rest of the world because it relies so much on the state and core industries rather than the domestic consumer. They used to say that if the US sneezes, then Europe catches a cold. These days, China is confined to its bed for a week. China’s economy is still not enough of a keystone in the global economy for it to work the other way around.

Trade war or peace, China is seeking economic stability not growth

In the short term, foreign investors and large importers into China will also be hurt – we have already seen Apple complaining about lower sales. However, the restrictions that China placed on foreign companies to protect its domestic companies in the good years are biting back. China’s footprint within foreign companies is much less than it could have been. Those companies are envious of the state aid that China provides its champions and so the nation has fewer allies against US President Donald Trump.

China is and will remain the world’s second-largest economy and the weight of numbers ensures it will inevitably become the world’s largest economy. Just not by 2025. Nothing goes up in a straight line. History is likely to show the 2010s as a necessary consolidation to the extraordinary growth of the 2000s. A weak economic patch in China has one long-term blessing – it will support the global economy and postpone a worldwide crash that would have come with untrammelled growth.

The irony is that while Mao Zedong preached the Marxist doctrine of permanent revolution, change is the essence of a healthy economy – and economic crises should be embraced; never wasted. The communist ethic of individual sacrifice for the greater good may be about to be played out on a wider stage.

Richard Harris is chief executive of Port Shelter Investment and is a veteran investment manager, banker, writer, broadcaster, and a financial expert witness