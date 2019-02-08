It was 90 years ago that American soda company Coca-Cola came up with the iconic slogan, “The pause that refreshes”, which became a mainstay of posters beyond the 1920s.

Coca-Cola advertising seems to have a knack for being in tune with the mood of the public, and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has apparently taken that slogan to heart, announcing a sharp swing in attitude and signalling a pause in the interest-rake-hiking cycle.

That pause has certainly refreshed markets after a less than jolly December. Globally, equity markets rebounded strongly in the first month of the year, and the S&P 500 recorded its best January performance since 1987.

Still, while the pause in rate hikes has been welcomed, it raises two questions: why now and what will the Fed do next?

Between its December and January meetings, the Fed’s attitude to rate hikes changed – from expecting two further increases in interest rates in 2019 to being decisively unsure about just what direction rates will take next.

It is relatively rare for the Fed to take a pause during a policy tightening cycle, and rates have been steadily moving higher since the end of 2016, so why put the brakes on now?

One reason is slowing economic activity in the US, thanks to the fading impact of stimulus measures included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

While some of the measures are still working their way through the economy, most of the surge in growth will have passed by later in 2019. There is little scope for further stimulus measures from the US administration, given the political split in Congress.

Then there are global factors, chiefly the decline in global trade owing to the difficult relationship between the US and China.

The US has been relatively insulated from the economic impact of the trade war by the stimulus measures, but weakening corporate sentiment and business investment intentions in recent months suggest that lingering uncertainty over a resolution is starting to take its toll.

While these factors may create drags on economic activity, they are unlikely to plunge the US into recession. Household balance sheets remain in rude health after years of deleveraging.

Meanwhile, the lower oil price is effectively a tax cut for low- and middle-class households, supporting further spending. But the slower the momentum in the economy, the greater the risk that a policy stumble might turn into a fall.

The challenge for investors is determining where the Fed will go from here. Since the global financial crisis, central banks have adopted a policy of forward guidance, giving strong signals to the market of what to expect by sending clear messages such as “lower for longer”.

However, in its latest statement, the Fed has seemingly abandoned forward guidance, and dropped an earlier reference to “further gradual increases” in interest rates.

Now, markets have to adjust to interpreting the Fed’s “reaction function”, or how a central bank reacts to economic fundamentals.

In simpler times, this wasn’t too complicated: rising inflation and the threat of an overheating economy meant a tightening of monetary policy, and vice versa.

But the Fed’s official and unofficial mandate has expanded to include full employment, a 2 per cent inflation target and financial stability.

Given that the US is at full employment, it is the inflation target that must be met before further progress is made with rake hikes. So until there is renewed confidence that inflation pressures are going to start to build, the Fed is unlikely to revert to steady rate increases.

Still, markets’ fizzy high spirits might wane before long. While the Fed has paused rate hikes for now, it may press play again later this year.

At its March meeting, the Fed will release its assessment of the economy and forecasts of growth, inflation and where interest rates are heading. This will be a crucial meeting, indicating just how high rates can go.

﻿Kerry Craig is a global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management