An employee monitors a weaving machine at a textile factory in Shangqiu in China’s central Henan province in September 2018. The trade war has taken a toll on global export growth. Photo: AFP
An employee monitors a weaving machine at a textile factory in Shangqiu in China’s central Henan province in September 2018. The trade war has taken a toll on global export growth. Photo: AFP
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting in Washington on January 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
US Federal Reserve officials remain divided over whether to raise interest rate again
- Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting showed Fed officials were divided over what it would take for them to raise rates again
- There was no suggestion of a cut in rates
Topic | Global interest rates
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting in Washington on January 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS