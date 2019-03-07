Channels

A morning view of the Lujiazui area in Pudong, Shanghai. On the bright side, China has had significant economic successes since 2010, albeit on soft issues like poverty alleviation and welfare support that do not make ready headlines. Photo: Xinhua
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

China’s Li Keqiang presents an economy in distress in NPC speech. Is it just growing pains?

  • The lack of an accurate GDP growth figure means the true state of the Chinese economy, now facing its slowest growth in almost 30 years, remains guesswork, heightening worries over debt and unemployment
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 3:43pm

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China Economy

China’s ‘two sessions’: an economic watershed or just more of the same?

  • Future of the economy to be prime topic at meetings of the National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference
  • Some 3,000 of China’s most powerful officials and political elite will gather in Beijing over the next two weeks amid the backdrop of the US-China trade war
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Elaine Chan  

John Carter  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 10:28am

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
